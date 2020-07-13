What is the worst punishment for Satan and the ignorant person?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Jabir ibn Abdullah Ansari (RA) who said: One day Imam Ali (AS) was passing a place and suddenly realized that a person was swearing at Qanbar (RA), Imam’s (AS) domestic helper; and Qanbar (RA) wanted to answer back. Suddenly Imam Ali (AS) said: O’ Qanbar, calm down and say nothing and leave your enemy to himself to get humiliated. Imam (AS) added: O’ Qanbar, stay silent, and with your silence, make God happy and make Satan angry, and leave your enemy to his punishment. Imam Ali (AS) continued by saying: O’ Qanbar, take note that no believer can make God happy except by having patience and forbearance. And no act like patience and silence makes Satan angry and humiliated. And know that the best punishment for the ignorant is to remain silent against his/her unwise sayings [1]. In Ayah 63 of Surah Al-Forqan, Allah (SWT) said: “The servants of God of Mercy are those who walk humbly on the earth, and who, when the foolish address them, reply, ‘Salaam’ (peace).”

