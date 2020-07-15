YouTube channel uses cartoons to educate on Islam

SHAFAQNA- A Muslim woman from Burton, North West of London, has launched a new YouTube channel to educate Muslims and non-Muslims on Islam.

Serina Yates has set up Burton Dawah Channel, a YouTube channel where she will post regular narrations based on Islamic history and stories about Muslim prophets in the form of short animated movies. The channel was launched on June 18 and Serina is “very happy” with the response so far. “The aim of the YouTube channel is to integrate the community by running motivational Islamic lectures,” Yates told Derby Telegraph. “I want to air programs to promote the understanding of the true essence of Islam and not to judge Islam by how it is portrayed in the current climate.

“Through the animation videos we will highlight role models and promote their cause. Also deliver purposeful videos for both children and adults. “We will promote Islamic blogs which aid into understanding Islam.” Serina, who moved to the UK from Guyana in 1984, also runs Sunshine Day Nursery in Branston Road. The nursery has been going for more than 30 years and Serena currently have more than 50 children registered. Serina wants the channel to attract members of other faiths and merge as one big community .

Serina wants to integrate communities and work with members of other religious backgrounds to encourage togetherness. The mother-of-four added: “Moving forward I want to provide a platform to discuss current and topical issues. The channel will act as a platform for speakers of other religious groups for interfaith dialogue. We will invite individuals to submit their blogs which they feel will benefit the community and look to review products and services that can benefit the community”.

“Ultimately the message is to bridge communities into one big family, have conversations on events happening in the world and look to contribute to our society in a positive and impactful way”. The Burton channel is not the first to target Muslim children. In October, 2019, YouTube animated song channel for kids, Jamil and Jamila, was launched in Toronto. The Jamil and Jamila channel features content that children and parents can watch together – songs about family, kindness, gratitude to God, as well as funny, silly songs and timeless children’s classics, according to About Islam .