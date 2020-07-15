Date :Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 | Time : 08:45 |ID: 153843 | Print

UN Representative in Iraq: We support US-Iraqi talks

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFQANA- The UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Iraq said that this organization welcomes the Iraqi-American dialogue and any talks that would help stability in Iraq, prosperity and long-term sovereignty of the country.

In an interview with the Iraqi newspaper Al-Sabah, Jinn Plaskhart called on the need to keep Iraq out of competition for interests between regional and international rivals and to continue efforts to hold transparent elections that restore confidence in the Iraqi people, according to the Shafaqna’s translation service. Plaskhart also warned of the danger of the outbreak of Coronavirus in Iraq, saying that Iraq is going to have a high number of cases of Coronavirus due to limited health services and geographical location.

The United Nations supports the sovereignty of Iraq. We support Mustafa Al-Kazemi’s efforts, especially in the fight against terrorism. UN also welcomes the American-Iraqi dialogue and any talks that contributes to stability in Iraq and its prosperity and long-term sovereignty, she added.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

You might also like
Erdogan’s Turkey awaken the sleeping Kurdish giant
Judge Sides With Iraqi Christians Against Trump Deportations, Gives Them Shot at Freedom
Reopening of Syrian Mosques after about two months of closure+ Photos
Largest hospital for heart diseases in the Middle East to open soon
Russia Won’t Stop Fighting Terrorism In Syria To Solve Europe’s Refugee Crisis: Lavrov
Largest autism center in Iraq to be created by Imam Hussain (A.S) Shrine
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *