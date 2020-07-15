UN Representative in Iraq: We support US-Iraqi talks

SHAFQANA- The UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Iraq said that this organization welcomes the Iraqi-American dialogue and any talks that would help stability in Iraq, prosperity and long-term sovereignty of the country.

In an interview with the Iraqi newspaper Al-Sabah, Jinn Plaskhart called on the need to keep Iraq out of competition for interests between regional and international rivals and to continue efforts to hold transparent elections that restore confidence in the Iraqi people, according to the Shafaqna’s translation service. Plaskhart also warned of the danger of the outbreak of Coronavirus in Iraq, saying that Iraq is going to have a high number of cases of Coronavirus due to limited health services and geographical location.

The United Nations supports the sovereignty of Iraq. We support Mustafa Al-Kazemi’s efforts, especially in the fight against terrorism. UN also welcomes the American-Iraqi dialogue and any talks that contributes to stability in Iraq and its prosperity and long-term sovereignty, she added.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.