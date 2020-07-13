Two other Bahraini activists sentenced to death

SHAFQANA- Bahraini Supreme Court today (Monday) upheld the death sentences of two other activists for killing a police officer.

The court, which is considered the highest court in Bahrain, has upheld the death sentences of “Mohammad Ramadan” and “Hussein Musa”, two of the country’s activists, for killing a police officer, according to Shafaqna’s translation service quoted from RT.

According to the report, the two Bahraini nationals had previously been sentenced to death in a lower court, which sparked a wave of international criticism, including criticism of Human Rights Watch. The organization announced that the confessions obtained from the two defendants had been taken under tortures.

