Two other Bahraini activists sentenced to death

SHAFQANA- Bahraini Supreme Court today (Monday) upheld the death sentences of two other activists for killing a police officer.

The court, which is considered the highest court in Bahrain, has upheld the death sentences of “Mohammad Ramadan” and “Hussein Musa”, two of the country’s activists, for killing a police officer, according to Shafaqna’s translation service quoted from RT.

According to the report, the two Bahraini nationals had previously been sentenced to death in a lower court, which sparked a wave of international criticism, including criticism of Human Rights Watch. The organization announced that the confessions obtained from the two defendants had been taken under tortures.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

