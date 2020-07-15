https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/2CB3953D-CC9C-4740-ACF3-2FA6DF72D368.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-15 08:55:252020-07-15 09:57:23Photos: Library of Lady Masoumeh's (S.A) Holy Shrine Reopens
Photos: Library of Lady Masoumeh’s (S.A) Holy Shrine Reopens
SHAFAQNA- The library of Lady Masoumeh’s (S.A) Holy Shrine in Qom, Iran, has resumed its work with the good reception of the audience, and will host the public every day from 8 to 20 in accordance with health protocols.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
