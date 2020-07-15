Date :Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 | Time : 08:55 |ID: 153854 | Print

Photos: Library of Lady Masoumeh’s (S.A) Holy Shrine Reopens

SHAFAQNA- The library of Lady Masoumeh’s (S.A) Holy Shrine in Qom, Iran, has resumed its work with the good reception of the audience, and will host the public every day from 8 to 20 in accordance with health protocols.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

