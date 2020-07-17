Date :Friday, July 17th, 2020 | Time : 13:30 |ID: 153881 | Print

Photos: Introductory course on Nahj al-Balaghah at Fouziah School in Nigerian capital

SHAFAQNA- Nigerian Shias and followers of Sheikh “Ibrahim Zakzaky” got acquainted with the high meanings of the Amir al-Mu’minin (A.S) statements by holding introductory classes on Nahj al-Balaghah at the Fouziah School in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. At the end of the course, participants were tested and prizes were awarded to the winners.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

