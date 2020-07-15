https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/6E7557DC-36B7-4A99-BFFB-8B86F13A7AC5.jpeg 675 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-15 08:47:482020-07-15 08:47:48Photos: Nigerian Shia Muslims protest in Katsina in support of Sheikh Zakzaky
Photos: Nigerian Shia Muslims protest in Katsina in support of Sheikh Zakzaky
SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of Nigerian Shias have rallied in the city of Katsina to protest against the continued imprisonment of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and demanded the unconditional release of the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria. At the end of the demonstration, Sheikh “Yaqub Yahya” delivered a speech.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
