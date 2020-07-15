Date :Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 | Time : 08:47 |ID: 153897 | Print

Photos: Nigerian Shia Muslims protest in Katsina in support of Sheikh Zakzaky

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of Nigerian Shias have rallied in the city of Katsina to protest against the continued imprisonment of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and demanded the unconditional release of the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria. At the end of the demonstration, Sheikh “Yaqub Yahya” delivered a speech.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

You might also like
Nigeria’s Shia ralliers call for release of leader Sheikh Zakzaky +Photos
Nigerian forces opened fire on Zakzaky supporters in the ceremony of Prophet Muhammad's(PBUH) birth anniversary + Photos
Nigerian presidential prisoner pardon not included Sheikh Zakzaky
Cardinal in Nigeria condemns ban of Shia Muslim minority group
Sheikh Zakzaky's lawyer asks court to quash all charges incriminated to him
Sheikh Zakzaky’s supporters stage protests in Nigeria
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *