Date :Sunday, July 26th, 2020 | Time : 09:48 |ID: 153926 | Print

Photos: Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia Mosque before Corona

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Changing the Hagia Sophia Museum into a Mosque has been discussed these days by thinkers of religions and sects and politicians.

followings you can find Shafaqna’s exclusive images of this religious historical place before Corona:

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
US says Turkey agrees to a ceasefire in Syria
Syria, Idlib, the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group, Civilians are prevented to leave Idlib
The Biggest Halal Expo in Turkey; Nov 28- Dec 1
Turkey to reopen the Mosques for mass prayers
Iran called for militants to be “cleaned out” of Syria’s Idlib province
Muslim worship at Hagia Sophia to begin on July 24 — Erdogan
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *