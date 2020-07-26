https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/BFC65098-8F34-481C-9AF5-95FD43E6622B.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-26 09:48:582020-07-26 10:05:16Photos: Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia Mosque before Corona
Photos: Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia Mosque before Corona
SHAFAQNA- Changing the Hagia Sophia Museum into a Mosque has been discussed these days by thinkers of religions and sects and politicians.
followings you can find Shafaqna’s exclusive images of this religious historical place before Corona:
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!