Cyberspace meeting entitled “Ifaf (Chastity) and Hijab, Symbol of Honor & Dignity” to be held

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: The ‘Ifaf & Hijab Foundation’ in cooperation with the I. R. Iran’s Cultural Section in Lebanon would like to invite you to participate in the cyberspace meeting entitled “Ifaf (Chastity) and Hijab, Symbol of Honor & Dignity”, on the occasion of the sad anniversary of the bloody massacre of Goharshad Mosque in the holy shrine of Imam Reza (a.s.) in Mashhad (1935).

The detail of the meeting is as follow:

PRESENTER: Ms. Susan Khalil, Lebanese Journalist

DATE: Saturday 11 July 2020

TIME: 08:00 P.M. (Beirut Local Time)

You will need to install “Zoom Cloud Meetings” App on your PC or mobile phone and enter into the meeting through the following password: 275-085-8949.

You can also follow the meeting via the following link:

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/2750858949