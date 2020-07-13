Malaysian Islamic Body: US president must be brought to justice for assassination of Gen. Soleimani

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: The president of Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations called for prosecution of US President Donald Trump for ordering the assassination of Iranian top commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani.

General Soleimani, Iraqi PMU Deputy Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and a number of their entourage were killed in a strike by American drones near Baghdad International Airport in the early hours of January 3.

The White House and the Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassinations, saying the attack was carried out at the direction of Trump.

In a statement on Friday, President of Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid underlined that the US president must be brought to justice for the killings.

Following is the text of the statement, according to the Iranian Cultural Center in Kuala Lumpur:

INTERNATIONAL CRIME THAT CANNOT BE ALLOWED UNPUNISHED

The conclusion that the assassination of Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani was “unlawful”, as declared by United Nations independent expert concluded in a report released on Tuesday, cannot remain just as a news.

Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, reported that the murder was an “arbitrary killing” that violated the UN charter.

This is not just about no evidence that an imminent attack against U.S. interest was being planned, but it is the killer instinct that the number 1 office of the white house has embraced that US unjustified killing with impunity is a normality.

The targeted killing through armed drones in the Soleimani’s case is a clear crime that cannot be left unpunished.

What is the point of always referring to the international law when it is blatantly violated? If Trump talks about law and order then why is he exempted from facing the international law when he violated it.

The US withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council in 2018 is precisely because US wants to be free from any scrutiny from the international community on the crimes it committed.

US President Donald Trump who ordered the killing of Soleimani in a January 3 drone strike even bypassed the Congress for the murder operation.

Without any sense of guilt Trump admitted his order to launch the execution and the world kept silent.

We condemn this barbarity and demand Trump be prosecuted in the international court of justice.

Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid

President Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations.