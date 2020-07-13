Sheikh Zakzaky’s followers visit Faskari refugee camp+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Faithful followers of Sheikh El-Zakzaky leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria pay a visit of sympathy to the Faskari refugee camp on Thursday 9/7/2020.

The visit aimed at sympathizing and consorting them for their hard experiences as well, to assist them with some useful items to alleviate their suffering. The representative of the Sheikh’s followers in Huntua Sheikh Rabiu Abdullahi Huntua led the visit.

The visitors offered some useful items to the refugees as part of good teachings of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, that is helping the needy.

At the end of the visit, the refugees expressed their sole appreciation for the kind gesture and prayed for God’s intervention on continued unjust oppression on Sheikh Zakzaky and his faithful followers.

It can be recalled that Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife have been detained for nearly 5 years since after a preplanned attack launched by Nigerian Army in December 2015 in Zaria residence of the Sheikh, killing hundreds of his followers and demolishing many buildings belonging to the peaceful Movement. Many well meaning Nigerians have witnessed this gross injustice and in addition, their flagrant disregard of rule of law for the release of the couple that a court had since ordered.