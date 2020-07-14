Bahrain’s court upholds death sentence against two activists tortured to confess

It was the final appeal for Mohammed Ramadhan and Husain Moosa, who were charged with allegedly killing an officer by bombing a police convoy in 2014, a statement from the kingdom’s public prosecutor said on Monday.

Ramadhan and Moosa were convicted “following a grossly unfair trial that relied heavily on torture-tainted confessions”, Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty International’s Middle East Research Director, said earlier in January.

“The death penalty is abhorrent in all circumstances, but its use is even more appalling when applied after an unfair trial,” Maalouf added.