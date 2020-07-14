Is it necessary to consider fluctuating currency value when paying back debts? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about fluctuating currency values.

Question: Do very significant or insignificant fluctuations in money value create/cause obligation?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Significant increase or decrease create/cause obligation; in other words, if a person owes an amount and after some years wants to pay it back, surely the same amount is not considered to be paying back the loan, and must pay the current/daily value and observe/consider the inflation rate. And there is no difference between various kinds of debt including, Khoms, borrowing, Mahr (dowry), bailment, etc. But insignificant change has no effect because it is considered to be fulfilling obligation.

