What is the ruling on taking part in stock exchange dealings? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about stock exchange dealings.

Question: Generally, what is the ruling on taking part in real and not cyberspace stock exchange dealings?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Buying and selling shares is correct; of course if the dealings of the stock company is Haram like buying and selling wine, or engaged in usury dealings, buying its shares and taking part in these dealings are not allowed.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA