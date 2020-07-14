Date :Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 | Time : 14:55 |ID: 154110 | Print

Iraqi PM visits Karbala, inaugurates Imam Hassan Mojtaba (A.S) Hospital

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister arrived in Karbala this morning (Tuesday) and met the governor of the city, Nassif Jassem al-Khattabi.

According to the Shafaqna’s translation service, quoted from the Iraqi Nina news agency, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, after meeting with the governor of Karbala, also inaugurated the Imam Hassan Mojtaba (A.S) Hospital in this province.

Al-Kazemi has traveled to the holy city of Karbala to inaugurate several health and service projects.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

