Iraqi PM visits Karbala, inaugurates Imam Hassan Mojtaba (A.S) Hospital

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister arrived in Karbala this morning (Tuesday) and met the governor of the city, Nassif Jassem al-Khattabi.

According to the Shafaqna’s translation service, quoted from the Iraqi Nina news agency, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, after meeting with the governor of Karbala, also inaugurated the Imam Hassan Mojtaba (A.S) Hospital in this province.

Al-Kazemi has traveled to the holy city of Karbala to inaugurate several health and service projects.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.