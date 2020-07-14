https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/9216C1C6-10C3-41EA-B779-4E8ECDC6845A.jpeg 360 480 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-14 14:55:232020-07-14 17:52:36Iraqi PM visits Karbala, inaugurates Imam Hassan Mojtaba (A.S) Hospital
Iraqi PM visits Karbala, inaugurates Imam Hassan Mojtaba (A.S) Hospital
SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister arrived in Karbala this morning (Tuesday) and met the governor of the city, Nassif Jassem al-Khattabi.
According to the Shafaqna’s translation service, quoted from the Iraqi Nina news agency, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, after meeting with the governor of Karbala, also inaugurated the Imam Hassan Mojtaba (A.S) Hospital in this province.
Al-Kazemi has traveled to the holy city of Karbala to inaugurate several health and service projects.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
