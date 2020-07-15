Important Saudi decision on Eid Al-Adha

SHAFAQNA- For the first time in the history of Saudi Arabia, Saudi officials have announced that Eid Al- Adha prayers will not be held outdoors and only will be held in mosques prepared in accordance with health protocols.

Saudi Arabia has the highest number of people infected with the Coronavirus among Arab countries, according to the Shafaqna’s translation service, stateted from RT. Authorities in the country have taken a special decision for holding Eid prayers to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Abdul Latif Ibn Abdul Aziz, the Minister of Guidance and Islamic Affairs of Saudi Arabia, emphasized that Eid prayers will be held only in mosques prepared according to health protocols, and prayers are not allowed in prayer halls and open places.

The Saudi Ministry of Guidance, in collaboration with some missionaries and scientists, is working hard to provide the necessary information about the Coronavirus and to invite people to follow health protocols to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Also, On the previous Eid Al-Fitr, for the first time in the history of Saudi Arabia, prayers were not offered either in mosques or in prayer halls and open places due to the spread of the Coronavirus, and it was only confined to reading the Quran and praying through loudspeakers.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.