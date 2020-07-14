Iraqi PM visits Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) +Video

SHAFAQNA- The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa al-Kazemi, who went to Karbala to inaugurate several projects, visited the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) this evening (Tuesday).

Al-Kazemi also inaugurated the Imam Hussain Square project in Karbala province today, according to the Shafaqna’s translation service, quoting from Noon news agency.

Al-Furat News Agency reported the opening of this square will help reduce the traffic during religious occasions.

According to the report, the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Information Office reported that the project will help unlock the traffic during religious ceremonies in the holy city of Karbala.

Al-Kazemi noted that many projects have been halted due to administrative and financial corruption and mismanagement. The government’s reliance only on oil is wrong, and other sectors must be activated.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.