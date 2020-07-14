Date :Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 | Time : 20:06 |ID: 154144 | Print

Sabian Mandaean followers perform baptism ritual in Iran

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Followers of religious minority Sabian Mandaean have held the baptism ceremony on the banks of the Karoun River in the Khuzestan Province of Iran.

The religious minority held the ceremony observing health and safety protocols in the pandemic era.

Sabian Mandaeans are the true followers of Yahya prophet and their total population stands 20,000 in the country.

Sabian Mandaeans have been recognized as religious minorities in the Islamic Republic of Iran and they are allowed to perform their religious ceremonies during the year.

