Constructing largest entrance gate of Masjid al-Haram+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The head of the real estate committee of the Mecca’s Chamber of Commerce announced the continuation of the civil works for the development of “Malek Abdul Aziz” gate as the largest entrance gate of Masjid al-Haram.

Anas Sirafi, head of the real estate committee of the Mecca Chamber of Commerce, stating that the gate leads directly to the Kaaba from the south side of al-Masjid al-Haram, said: about 50 meters from the old location of this gate has been relocated to the outside.

“The latest technologies and designs have been used to build this gate, and the length of the gate in its new shape will increase by 51 meters and the arches by about 20 meters, and the height of a minaret will reach 137 meters”, he added.

This gate is considered as one of the most important development projects of Masjid al- Haram and the completed parts of the new façade of this gate have been unveiled.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English