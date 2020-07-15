https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Ayat-Rouhani.jpg 275 184 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-07-15 09:47:272020-07-15 09:47:27Can Marja Taqleed be changed because of a decree? The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani’s answer
Can Marja Taqleed be changed because of a decree? The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani answered a question about changing Marja Taqleed.
Question: Can I change my Marja Taqleed for the sake of a decree?
The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani: If your Taqleed has been according to Sharia standards, you cannot refer to another Marja for the sake of one decree which is against your will; unless another one is proved to be more knowledgeable which in that case it is allowed, rather it is Wajib.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!