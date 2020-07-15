Date :Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 | Time : 09:47 |ID: 154173 | Print

Can Marja Taqleed be changed because of a decree? The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani answered a question about changing Marja Taqleed.

Question: Can I change my Marja Taqleed for the sake of a decree?

The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani: If your Taqleed has been according to Sharia standards, you cannot refer to another Marja for the sake of one decree which is against your will; unless another one is proved to be more knowledgeable which in that case it is allowed, rather it is Wajib.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

