Can Marja Taqleed be changed because of a decree? The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani answered a question about changing Marja Taqleed.

Question: Can I change my Marja Taqleed for the sake of a decree?

The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani: If your Taqleed has been according to Sharia standards, you cannot refer to another Marja for the sake of one decree which is against your will; unless another one is proved to be more knowledgeable which in that case it is allowed, rather it is Wajib.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA