Can God’s Halal and Haram ever be changed?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: O’ the servants of Allah (SWT), beware that the (true) believer is the one who considers God’s Halal as Halal now, and God’s Haram as Haram now; and whatever the people have changed through heresies (innovations), does not make anything from Haram into Halal, because Halal is the same which God has made Halal, and Haram is the same which God has made Haram [1]. Therefore, God’s Halal and Haram can never be changed.

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 176.