Educational complex for orphans in Karbala, Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Imam Hussain : Here is some information about one of the biggest projects for orphans the Imam Hussain Shrine is implementing in the city of Karbala.

This project encompasses more than 25000m2. It will be three schools for boys and three schools for girls: elementary, middle, and high schools, with a total capacity of 300 classrooms, in addition to a day care and a kindergarten.

There will be biological and chemical labs, equipped with the most cutting-edge technologies, and facilities for entertainment, culture, and sports, as well as libraries and gardens.

The project has been designed according to the modern British construction standards, and all the services this school complex offers to orphans will be free of charge.

