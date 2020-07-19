Al-Abbas (A.S) Manuscript Restoration Center participates in an international workshop

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The manuscript restoration center of the Library and House of Manuscripts at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine participated in a workshop on the Microsoft Teams platform entitled “Maintenance and Preservation of Manuscripts: Founding Introductions” held by the IFLA Regional Center for the Maintenance and Preservation of Library Materials in the Middle East Region – Qatar National Library, and it was attended by dozens of specialists in the Arab world.

The center’s director, Professor Laith Lutfi explained to the al-Kafeel Network the nature of this workshop, stating: “This workshop was attended by 85 specialists in conservation and maintenance, library workers, researchers in the field of manuscripts, and university professors from the Gulf region and 32 other countries. We discussed the participants’ definition of practical steps to restore documents of historical value to the region the Gulf and the Arab world, as well as preparing for disasters and the initial maintenance steps that must be taken for the endangered documentary heritage. ”

“The workshop lasted for two days with a lecture every day. The first lecture was under the title (The Physical Component of the Manuscript), delivered by Professor Kamal Abdul Hamid Al-Sanadi – the oldest restorer at the Manuscripts Restoration Center.

On the second day of the workshop, a lecture was given under the title (The basic stages of maintenance, restoration and preservation of manuscripts and documents), by Professor: Latif Hamza Al-Jabouri – Director of the Maintenance and Conservation Department at the Center.”

“The workshop comes within the goal of the IFLA Regional Center for Conservation and Maintenance to establish a professional network of cooperative assistance to exchange knowledge and learn about successful experiences in preserving documentary heritage throughout the region,” Lotfi stressed.

At the end of this workshop, Maxim Nasrah, a book maintenance specialist at the IFLA Regional Office, stated “historically, Iraq had a prominent role in the production of manuscripts in the fields of philosophy and natural sciences, as well as codifying the rules of Arabic language, rhetoric, grammar, and Arabic literature. We were very happy with the mutual benefit and exchange of knowledge with Library of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy shrine regarding their recent efforts in restoring heritage materials, as well as exchanging experiences with a large number of conservation and maintenance professionals from diverse backgrounds and cultures around the world.”