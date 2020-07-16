Al-Kazemi will leave for Saudi Arabia next Monday

SHAFAQNA- A well-informed political source said Wednesday that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi will pay a visit to Saudi Arabia next Monday to review relations between the two countries.

According to the Shafaqna’s translation service, the source said in an interview with Al-Akhbariya that this would be Mustafa Al-Kazemi’s first external trip to Saudi Arabia since taking his Prime Ministerial post. He continued that the case of electricity and power and intelligence and security cooperation will be at the top of the negotiations between the two sides.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English