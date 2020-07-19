Hijab brings security and dignity for women

SHAFAQNA- The Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, has repeatedly underlined the importance of the issue of hijab. He has emphasized that not only does hijab not mean the isolation of women, but it is also something that brings security and dignity for women. The following is an excerpt from his statements in this regard.

Hijab provides security for women

Islam has obligated women to observe modest dressing (hijab). Hijab is a means of providing security: by observing hijab, Muslim women provide security both for themselves and for Muslim men. Wherever hijab is taken away from women, wherever they push women towards bareness and nudity, security is taken away primarily from women and secondarily from men and the youth. To preserve a healthy and secure environment wherein women can pursue their tasks and men can carry out their responsibilities, Islam has set hijab as an obligation: hijab is an outstanding obligation by Islam and its advantages are as I described. [ March 10, 1997]

Hijab does not mean isolating women

Hijab does not intend to marginalize women. If someone has such an understanding of Hijab, it’s completely wrong and offset. Hijab means preventing unrestrained mingling between men and women in the society. Unrestrained mingling is harmful to the society and the individuals, especially women. Hijab is not an obstacle in the way of political, social, or scientific activities. You represent a clear evidence. Some might have been surprised and are still surprised today that a woman at the highest scientific or academic level in any field follows Islamic teachings including Hijab. This was not acceptable for some and they could not imagine it. [Jan 16, 1990]

Hijab does not prevent cooperation between men and women

In the Islamic school of thought, there is a sheltering and veiling space between men and women. This does not mean that women live in a separate world from that of men; no, men and women live together in the society, in their working environments—they interact with one another everywhere, they cooperate to resolve social problems, they work together to manage affairs in the battlefields and they work together to manage family affairs and raise children. However, outside the home and outside the family environment, this protective distance and this shielding space is certainly preserved. This is the main point in the Islamic model. If this is not observed, the society will be afflicted with the same depravity that the West is plagued with today. If this point is not observed, women will be left behind in heading towards the values—the case of which [women pioneering in moving towards values] has been witnessed in the Islamic Iran. [Nov 13, 1991]

Islam cares about the family

Islam values family. Today all the West’s squabbles and propaganda fusses against Muslims is over the issue of family. Look how frantic they get over the issue of hijab! If hijab is observed inside the Islamic Republic, they try to demonize it. If it is observed at universities in Arab countries—where young female students have chosen out of their own will, awareness and desire to wear hijab—they react hysterically. If it is observed among political parties, again they react hysterically. If hijab is practiced at their own schools, even primary schools, in their own country—even though the schools run under their authority—they get frantic about it. Hence, this is the point of conflict. [Oct 12, 1994]