Iraq’s new national security adviser: Strategic dialogue aims at paving way for US withdrawal

SHAFAQNA- Qasim al-Araji, Iraq’s new national security adviser, said: “We will play a key role in the strategic dialogue with the United States.”

“Iraq does not want differences with any country, and we want good relations with everyone in order to maintain Iraqi sovereignty,” al-Araji said in an interview with Al-Mayadin.

He stressed that Iraq’s independence and the US withdrawal plan is an Iraqi demand.
“We will play a key role in Iraq’s strategic dialogue with the United States, and this dialogue is aimed at scheduling the US withdrawal from Iraq,” al-Araji said.

“Iraq has an important and respected geographical role and position for the countries of the region,” he said, adding that he is confident and optimistic that everyone would have a positive interaction with Iraq.

Al-Kazemi appointed Al-Araji as Falih Al-Fayyadh’s successor as Iraq’s national security adviser on July 4th, 2020.

