Six months in prison for a Tunisian blogger for insulting Islamic sanctities

SHAFQANA- A Tunisian court has sentenced Amna Al-Sharqi, a 27-year-old blogger, to six months in prison for posting a text insulting Islamic sanctities on social media.

Amna Al-Sharqi has been charged with indictments such as promoting and encouraging people to spread hatred between religions, races and human beings.

The court also fined him 2,000 dinars (650 euros) for blasphemy.

According to AFP, Amna al-Sharqi was summoned by Tunisian police for questioning for publishing an insulting text entitled “Surah Corona”.

Amnesty International, in late May, had been called for the blogger not to be prosecuted, alleging “undermining freedom of expression”.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English