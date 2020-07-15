Date :Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 | Time : 17:20 |ID: 154300 | Print

Photos: Nigerian police attack Shias peaceful demonstrations in Abuja

SHAFAQNA- Shias in Nigeria staged a demonstration in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, demanding the release of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky. Nigerian security forces and police attacked protesters who took to the streets peacefully with tear gas and plastic bullets.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna Persian

