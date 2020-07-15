Canada’s MuslimFest to go virtual for 2020

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: MuslimFest,an award-winning annual festival in Mississauga, is going online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on large public gatherings.

The largest Muslim festival of North America, which attracts thousands of visitors every year, celebrates the best in Muslim arts and entertainment.

This year, however, the event at Mississauga Celebration Square has been cancelled and will go virtual on July 17.

Another Drive-In MuslimFest will run from Saturday July 18 to Sunday July 19.

“We are going virtual,” a statement by MuslimFest read on MuslimLink.ca.

“Knowing that many of you were looking forward to another exciting, fun, and memorable MuslimFest this year, why not bring the festival to you! A VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home.”

The event is organized by a group of Muslim directors and volunteers. This year’s event is held in partnership with the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA).

Those participating in the drive-in event will enjoy a weekend of fun and entertainment with artists including Yahya Hawwa, Jamaal JaeDeen Asare and Ali the Soulful poet.

Launched in 2004, MuslimFest is a joint project of DawaNet and Sound Vision. Today, it is considered North America’s largest Muslim festival of its kind, attracting over 30,000 attendees annually.

MuslimFest is one of Ontario’s top 100 festivals. It is listed among the Top 40 Best festivals in North America by FlightNetwork.com.

In addition, the event has received various local and national recognition recently. This include the Best Social Media Campaign and Best Greening of Festival awards.

Also, the festival was recognized by City of Mississauga for their #WasteFreeMuslimFest campaign.

In 2017, they diverted tons of garbage away from landfill by recycling and separating compostable waste at the Waste Station thanks to the festival’s dedicated Green Team.

Source: AboutIslam.net