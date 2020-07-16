Muslims and Jews dissatisfied with insecurity in Munich

SHAFAQNA- Muslims and Jews in Munich are unhappy with the insecurity in the city. They believe that racism in Munich has created a deep rift between religious minorities and other members of the city. This situation has worried even the officials of many social and religious organizations.



In this regard, the police chiefs and members of the Jewish and Islamic organizations in Munich recently attended a joint meeting to find a solution to the problem of racism in the city. Muslims and Jews no longer feel comfortable in Munich. According to them, discrimination and racism have created a big gap between minority and majority groups in Munich. In this regard, the Munich Center for Democracy recently invited police chiefs and members of the city’s Jewish and Islamic organizations to attend a joint meeting to find a solution to the existing problems.

Munich Police Chief Hubertus Andrea was one of the first speakers at the event. Referring to the rise of racism in Munich, he said: “Racist attacks on Muslims and Jews have increased and, as a result, police forces are trying to protect the security of 40 Jewish and Islamic organizations through their constant presence on the streets and night patrols”. “This situation worries us all. We have analyzed all the groups that are likely to attack Islamic and Jewish institutions in Munich, and we have also looked at ways to protect the organizations”, said Dr Thomas Boehle, a Munich city manager.

These attacks increase hatred in German society and create a deep divide between different groups. “To deal with this situation, city officials need to establish more contact with Muslims, Jews and others who suffer from racism”. Hagel’s remarks came as Benjamin Idris, the imam of Pentsberg and president of the Islamic Association of Munich, said there was no ongoing contact between Muslims and Munich officials. “Muslims often feel that the police do not pay attention to their needs and concerns,” he said, sitting next to the Munich police chief. “If racism is ignored in German society, distrust of the government and government institutions will increase.”

Nasrin Gul from the Alavi community, said: “The Munich police need to conduct more training courses to raise awareness of discrimination and racism in the city”, he added.”I saw that after the deadly attack in Hanau, young immigrants were stressed about traveling in the city. They did not want to be attacked by far-right groups. Since then, many immigrants have been asking me if we are safe in Germany.” Other speakers at the meeting include John Molstein of the Beth Shalom Liberal Jewish Community. “Jews feel that anti-Semitism has increased in Munich”, he said of racism in Munich. They are even afraid to talk to the media about it.

This news is published by Berlin ICRO and translated by Shafaqna English.