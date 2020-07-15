Mahmoud Abbas announces readiness to hold negotiations in case the annexation plan is stopped

SHAFAQNA- A head of the Palestinian Self-Governing Authority, has announced that he is ready to participate in the talks if the plan to annex parts of the West Bank to the occupied territories is stopped.

The head of Palestinian Self-Governing Authority Mahmoud Abbas and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had the telephone conversation.

During the telephone call, Mahmoud Abbas announced the readiness of the Palestinian Self-Governing Authority to enter into negotiations based on the international law and under the auspices of the International Quartet (US, UN, EU and Russia) as soon as the annexation of parts of the West Bank to the occupied territories was stopped.

In the same vein, Boris Johnson stressed the British opposition to the annexation plan, under which Israeli authorities would plunder 30 percent of the West Bank.

During the phone call, Mahmoud Abbas briefed the British Prime Minister on the latest political developments, in particular the annexation plan, which is opposed by the Palestinians, the Arab world and the international community.

The British Prime Minister also stressed his country’s position in support of the realization of peace in accordance with international law and opposition to the plan to annex the West Bank.

Boris Johnson also stressed Britain’s support for peace based on a two-state solution.

On May 16, the head of the Palestinian Self- Governing Authority had announced the cancellation of all agreements signed with Israel in response to the annexation plan.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English