US Muslims support BLM, reflecting Islam’s egalitarian message

SHAFAQNA- Islam is a complete system aimed at establishing social justice. Of the many vices prevalent that Islam came to eradicate, racism was certainly one of them.

Today, with racial tension and violence roiling contemporary America, this message is seen to create a special moral and ethical mandate for American Muslims to support the country’s anti-racism protest movement.

Racism divides people, breads hatred and even leads to physical violence and, it is totally opposite to the essence of Islam, which has been revealed as a mercy to mankind.

One day, in Mecca, the prophet and founder of Islam said to his followers: all people are created equal.

“All humans are descended from Adam and Eve,” said Prophet Muhammad (S). “There is no superiority of an Arab over a non-Arab, or of a non-Arab over an Arab, and no superiority of a white person over a black person or of a black person over a white person, except on the basis of personal piety and righteousness.”

Islam challenged many of the values of pre-Islamic Arab society, where inequalities based on tribal membership, kinship and wealth were a fact of life. Kinship or lineal descent – “nasab” in Arabic – was the primary determinant of an individual’s social status.

The Quran said personal piety and deeds were the basis for merit, not tribal affiliation – an alien and potentially destabilizing message in a society built on nasab.

Early Islam also attracted non-Arabs, outsiders with little standing in traditional Arab society. These included Salman the Persian, who traveled to the Arabian peninsula seeking religious truth, an enslaved Ethiopian named Bilal.

For many modern Muslims, Bilal is the symbol of Islam’s egalitarian message, which in its ideal application recognizes no difference among humans on the basis of ethnicity or race but rather is more concerned with personal integrity.

More recently Yasir Qadhi, dean of the Islamic Seminary of America, in Texas, invoked Islam’s egalitarian roots. In a June 5 public address, he said American Muslims, a population familiar with discrimination, “must fight racism, whether it is by education or by other means”, The Conversation reported.

Many Muslims in the U.S. are taking action, supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and protesting police brutality and systemic racism. Their actions reflect egalitarian message that Prophet Muhammad set down over 1,400 years ago as a cornerstone of the Muslim faith.