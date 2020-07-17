Research shows that Islam has a positive effect on social interactions of young people

SHAFAQNA- New research by the Institute of Islamic Theology and Religious Education at the Kalsruhe University in Germany shows that Islam has a positive effect on social interactions among young people. This study, conducted on young people aged 14 to 34, shows that Muslim youth, especially young girls, participate in German social activities.

“During the study, we surveyed 700 young Muslims across Germany about participation in social activities,” said Jureg Imran Schroeder, director of the research department at the University of Kalsruhe. “The results of the polls show that young Muslims are constantly present in German social activities, and religiosity has had a positive effect on their social interactions.”

According to Schroeder, new research from the University of Kalsruhe also shows that young Muslims are more inclined to connect with society than middle-aged people. According to this research, the activities of Muslim youth in Germany do not end with religious programs, but they also participate in many social and charitable activities.

Interestingly, about 70% of the participants in the Karlsruhe University research survey are Muslim women. However, many media outlets and intellectuals in Germany claim that Muslim women are dominated by men. However, new research by the Institute of Theology and Religious Education at Kalsruhe University shows that Muslim girls and women are more active in social activities. Researchers at the project have also advised German officials not to allow Muslim women to be marginalized.

The Karlsruhe Institute for Islamic Theology and Religious Education poll was conducted in collaboration with the Berlin Sinus Institute and the Robert Bush Foundation.

This news was published by Berlin ICRO and translated by Shafaqna English.