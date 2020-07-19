Networked Islamophobia in Europe

SHAFAQNA- Right-wing groups and movements in Europe are trying to mobilize their supporters against Muslims using the theory of the Islamization of Europe. In his new book, Networked Islamophobia, Oliver Wäckerlig, a researcher in the field of religions, examines the trans-Atlantic anti-Islamic movements.

According to him, anti-Islamic groups in Europe are trying to launch a large network against Islam and Muslims by spreading the organization, holding various events and using the media, and spreading the fear of Islam throughout Europe.

Publishing house: Transcript publishing house; Edition: 1 (October 31, 2019)

Language: German

ISBN-13: 978-3837649734

Oliver Wäckerlig

The link of the book:

http://islam.de/32333

