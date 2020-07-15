https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/9B7F8B60-3EC3-4F0A-BDE0-D7EAE8184E70.jpeg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-16 00:05:552020-07-15 23:53:47French FM leaves for Iraq today
French FM leaves for Iraq today
SHAFQANA- The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will travel to Baghdad on Thursday.
“Fouad Hussein will host his French counterpart on Thursday at the Iraqi Foreign Ministry headquarters, after that, they will hold a joint press conference,” the Iraqi ministry said in a statement.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
