French FM leaves for Iraq today

SHAFQANA- The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will travel to Baghdad on Thursday.

“Fouad Hussein will host his French counterpart on Thursday at the Iraqi Foreign Ministry headquarters, after that, they will hold a joint press conference,” the Iraqi ministry said in a statement.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

