https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/80146D9B-1829-4BCE-A4F8-DF984F1182FE.jpeg 721 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-15 22:40:592020-07-15 22:40:59Tunisian PM resigns
Tunisian PM resigns
SHAFQANA- Sources said that the Tunisian Prime Minister has submitted his resignation to the President of the country.
Some Sources told Reuters that Tunisian Prime Minister Elias El-Fakhfakh submitted his resignation to President Kais Saied.
Earlier, Tunisian sources had announced that the president had formally asked El-Fakhfakh to resign.
El-Fakhfakh’s move came after the Ennahda Movement’s parliament announced that it had collected the signatures of members of parliament to oust El-Fakhfakh and appoint a new prime minister due to suspicions of corruption about him.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!