Tunisian PM resigns

Some Sources told Reuters that Tunisian Prime Minister Elias El-Fakhfakh submitted his resignation to President Kais Saied.

Earlier, Tunisian sources had announced that the president had formally asked El-Fakhfakh to resign.

El-Fakhfakh’s move came after the Ennahda Movement’s parliament announced that it had collected the signatures of members of parliament to oust El-Fakhfakh and appoint a new prime minister due to suspicions of corruption about him.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English