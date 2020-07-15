Date :Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 | Time : 22:40 |ID: 154369 | Print

Tunisian PM resigns

SHAFQANA- Sources said that the Tunisian Prime Minister has submitted his resignation to the President of the country.

Some Sources told Reuters that Tunisian Prime Minister Elias El-Fakhfakh submitted his resignation to President Kais Saied.

Earlier, Tunisian sources had announced that the president had formally asked El-Fakhfakh to resign.

El-Fakhfakh’s move came after the Ennahda Movement’s parliament announced that it had collected the signatures of members of parliament to oust El-Fakhfakh and appoint a new prime minister due to suspicions of corruption about him.

