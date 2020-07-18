The only surviving “Garden Mosque” in Europe from 18th century+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Schutzingen Mosque is the first German mosque to be built among the gardens of Schutzingen Castle and is the only surviving “Garden Mosque” in Europe since the 18th century.

Designed by French architect Nicolas de Piaget and built in the 1780s, it is the largest Oriental-style building in Germany.

This mosque, which is one of the most impressive buildings in the gardens of Schutzingen Castle, is a symbol of patience in Germany and in the city of Schutzingen, and it can be considered as the link between East and West.

Nicolas de Piaget built the mosque with its central structure, two minarets and prayer halls from 1779 to 1795.

One of the patterns in the construction of this exceptional piece was the architecture of the “Garden Mosque” designed by William Chambers in London.

Seeing the combination of eastern and western architecture in this mosque is very impressive and remarkable.

Baroque domes and round arches along with minarets and pavilions have given a special beauty to this mosque.

The interior of the mosque consists of a central interior that is separated by columns and corridors.

The arches and all the architectural elements used in this mosque are colorful.

There are also inscriptions in the main prayer hall in Arabic and German that refer to virtues such as human intellect and free will.

Walking in prayer halls with attractive games between light and shadow is one of the important features that make it necessary to visit this mosque and its gardens.



Wooden lattice works have also created beautiful landscapes in the inner courtyard and surrounding gardens.

Pavilions or pavilions with powerful domed roofs and magnificent crescents, as well as walls decorated with Arabic and German texts, are the main features of the Schutzingen Mosque.

As the last remaining “Garden Mosque” from the 18th century, the Schutzingen Mosque has many admirers in Europe and the Arab world.

