Turkey arrests man for insulting Prophet Mohammad and Islam

The Turkish authorities arrested a man on Tuesday over insults against Islam and the Prophet Muhammad on social media, state-run said.

The chief public prosecutor’s office in Istanbul started an investigation over a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad that was deemed offensive shared on social media, said. “The scum who insulted our Prophet was arrested,” Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said.

The suspect is charged with “provoking a section of people to hatred and enmity” on the basis of religion.