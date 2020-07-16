Date :Thursday, July 16th, 2020 | Time : 03:42 |ID: 154402 | Print

Nine Yemeni Civilians Killed in Saudi-Led Coalition Air Raids

A Yemeni ministry spokesman said in a Twitter post that air strikes by the coalition hit residential houses, killing nine people including two children, Reuters reported.

There was no immediate comment from the coalition.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia has been conducting a bloody military aggression in Yemen with help from its regional allies, and using arms supplied by its Western backers.

The aim of the war has been to bring Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and defeat the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

