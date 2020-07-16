Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate condemns Israel for detaining reporter

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate slammed Israel’s arrest of a Palestinian reporter from Anadolu Agency for three hours.

Kays Ebu Semra, a Palestinian writer for the Turkish news agency, was on her way to a story in Ramallah, the West Bank when she was detained at an Israeli checkpoint.

The Israeli army questioned, handcuffed and blindfolded the reporter. Ebu Semra was freed after enduring hours of detention and questioning, according to AA.