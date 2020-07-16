Date :Thursday, July 16th, 2020 | Time : 06:38 |ID: 154411 | Print

Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate condemns Israel for detaining reporter

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate slammed Israel’s arrest of a Palestinian reporter from Anadolu Agency for three hours.

Kays Ebu Semra, a Palestinian writer for the Turkish news agency, was on her way to a story in Ramallah, the West Bank when she was detained at an Israeli checkpoint.

The Israeli army questioned, handcuffed and blindfolded the reporter. Ebu Semra was freed after enduring hours of detention and questioning, according to AA.

You might also like
Gazan teen dies of Israeli gunfire wounds sustained in anti-occupation protests
Yemen Clerics: The Normalization of relations with Israel is betrayal of God, Prophet and Martyrs
Mandela Grandson Urges Pretoria to Cut Off Ties with Tel Aviv
Erdogan: Countries who possess nuclear weapons can't forbid it for Turkey
After 2 days of fighting, Ceasefire reached between Gaza's Palestinian factions and Israel
The 84th Great March of Return in Gaza +Video
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *