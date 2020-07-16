Date :Thursday, July 16th, 2020 | Time : 06:35 |ID: 154414 | Print

Twitter accounts of prominent figures hacked in crypto scam

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Twitter accounts of major public figures including Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday .

Those accounts and many others posted a message promoting the address of a bitcoin wallet with the claim that the amount of any payments made to the address would be doubled and sent back — a known cryptocurrency scam technique.

TechCcrunch report that the hacker leveraged an internal Twitter admin tool to gain access to the high-profile accounts. That reporting was soon confirmed by Twitter’s own account of what happened.

You might also like
Russian envoy: INSTEX hardly meets high expectations but remains helpful
The Health condition of Sheikh Zakzaky worsen in Nigeria Jail
Israeli minister called Arabs as 'guests' in the 'promised' land of Israel
Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran, US US starts cyber war with Iran: Zarif
Egypt, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi Egypt: Over 1,100 arrested since weekend
Tarteel launches a mobile application to help Muslims recite & memorize Quran
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *