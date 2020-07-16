Twitter accounts of prominent figures hacked in crypto scam

SHAFAQNA- Twitter accounts of major public figures including Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday .

Those accounts and many others posted a message promoting the address of a bitcoin wallet with the claim that the amount of any payments made to the address would be doubled and sent back — a known cryptocurrency scam technique.

TechCcrunch report that the hacker leveraged an internal Twitter admin tool to gain access to the high-profile accounts. That reporting was soon confirmed by Twitter’s own account of what happened.