British charity worker in Syria released on bail by HTS

SHAFAQNA- A British aid worker who lives and works in northern Syria has been released on bail after spending more than three weeks in detention by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

Tauqir Sharif, who is originally from London, was detained by HTS , an al-Qaeda-linked group, on 22 June from his family home near Atmeh, the camp for displaced Syrians on the Turkish border where he has been based since 2013, according to middleeasteye.