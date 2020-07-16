https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/FIFA-WC-Qatar.jpg 460 1065 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-16 08:12:352020-07-16 08:12:35FIFA announces match schedule for 2022 World Cup
FIFA announces match schedule for 2022 World Cup
SHAFAQNA- FIFA on Wednesday released the match schedule for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The tournament will begin November 21 at Al Bayt Stadium in the northern city of Al Khor with the hosts Qatar in action while the final will be played on December 18 at Lusail Stadium in Doha, according to cgtn.
