UN-African Union mission condemns violence in Sudan’s North Darfur

SHAFAQNA- The joint United Nations and African Union mission in Darfur (UNAMID) Tuesday has slammed violent incidents in North Darfur province.
In a statement on Tuesday, the peacekeeping mission expressed deep concern about the “violent incidents” that erupted in the town of Kutum on July 12 and the attack by unidentified armed men the following day on the Fata Borno IDP camp that left at least nine people dead and 20 wounded, Aljazeera reported.
