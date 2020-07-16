Date :Thursday, July 16th, 2020 | Time : 09:56 |ID: 154443 | Print

Who will not go to hell?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who said: The one who has six characteristics all the doors of heaven will be opened for such a person as well as all the hell’s doors will be closed.

  1. To know/recognize and obey God
  2. To know/recognize and disobey Satan
  3. To know/recognize the Path of Truth and its followers and pursue it
  4. To know/recognize the falsehood and its followers and leave/abandon them
  5. To know/recognize the Haram world and abandon it
  6. To know/recognize the hereafter and seek it [1]

