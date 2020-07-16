https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/ali.jpg 145 237 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-07-16 09:56:112020-07-16 09:56:11Who will not go to hell?
Who will not go to hell?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who said: The one who has six characteristics all the doors of heaven will be opened for such a person as well as all the hell’s doors will be closed.
- To know/recognize and obey God
- To know/recognize and disobey Satan
- To know/recognize the Path of Truth and its followers and pursue it
- To know/recognize the falsehood and its followers and leave/abandon them
- To know/recognize the Haram world and abandon it
- To know/recognize the hereafter and seek it [1]
[1] Nasayeh, Ayatollah Meshkini (RA), Page 248.
