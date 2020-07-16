https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Surah-Al-Asr.jpg 225 225 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-07-16 10:07:222020-07-16 10:07:22What are the four elements of prosperity in Surah Al-Asr?
What are the four elements of prosperity in Surah Al-Asr?
SHAFAQNA – In Surah Al-Asr, Allah (SWT) said: “Swear to time (through the ages). Verily mankind is in loss. Except such as have faith, and do righteous deeds, and (join together) in the mutual teaching of the Truth, and of patience and constancy.” In this Surah, Allah (SWT) mentions four elements of prosperity for the human being.
- Belief
- Righteous deeds
- Joining together in teaching of the Truth
- Encourage and compel (each other) to patience and steadfastness
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!