Yemeni National Committee of Women: UN is the main partner in the killing of Yemeni children and women

SHAFQANA- The Yemeni National Committee for Women has declared that the war, siege and killing of civilians in Yemen is the biggest scandal in the history of the United Nations.

In a statement, the committee condemned the continuation of the crimes of the Saudi aggressor coalition and targeting Yemeni children and women, the latest of which was the crime in the Mosaefeh region.

The statement stressed that the offensive silence of the United Nations shows that this organization is the main partner in the killing of Yemeni children and women.

The statement blamed UN for covering up these heinous crimes and their legal and humanitarian consequences, and said that such crimes are considered as a first-degree war crimes.

The statement also called on the United Nations and other international organizations to assume their responsibilities, to break this humiliating silence, to condemn the crimes committed in Yemen, and to call for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

