Russia to mass produce experimental Coronavirus vaccine

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Russia’s sovereign wealth fund told Reuters that Russia plans to produce 30 million doses of an experimental Coronavirus vaccine domestically this year,with the potential to make a further 170 million abroad.

The first human trial of the vaccine, a month-long test on 38 people, ended this week. Researchers concluded that it is safe for use and induces an immune response, though the strength of that response is as yet unclear.

A larger Phase III trial involving several thousand people is expected to begin in August, said Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) head Kirill Dmitriev.

