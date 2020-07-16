Date :Thursday, July 16th, 2020 | Time : 15:05 |ID: 154498 | Print

7 Turkish security personnel die after reconnaissance plane crash

SHAFAQNA- Seven Turkish security personnel have been killed after their reconnaissance plane crashed in a mountain in eastern Turkey.

According to AA, the small jet was returning from a surveillance and reconnaissance mission late on Wednesday when it crashed into Mount Artos at an altitude of 2,200 metres (some 7,200 feet), Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters.

The 2015 model-plane was missioned for reconnaissance and surveillance in Van and Hakkari provinces since Monday, said Soylu.

