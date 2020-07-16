Shamima Begum, British teenager who joined Daesh, should return to UK, Court of Appeal rules

SHAFAQNA- A British court ruled on Thursday tha Shamima Begum, teenager who joined Daesh, should be allowed to return to the UK to appeal against the removal of her British citizenship. The former London schoolgirl, who left the UK for Syria aged 15, lived under Daesh rule for more than three years before being found in a refugee camp last February.

Sajid Javid, then the home secretary, removed her British citizenship shortly afterwards, and the government has used the same powers against dozens of alleged Daesh members to prevent their return to the UK, Independent reported.